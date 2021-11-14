The ultimate guide to why the COP26 summit ended in failure and disappointment (despite a few bright spots)
By Robert Hales, Director Centre for Sustainable Enterprise, Griffith University
Brendan Mackey, Director of the Griffith Climate Change Response Program, Griffith University
After two hard-fought weeks of negotiations, the Glasgow climate change summit is, at last, over. All 197 participating countries adopted the so-called Glasgow Climate Pact, despite an 11th hour intervention by India in which the final agreement was watered down from “phasing out” coal to “phasing down”.
In an emotional final speech, COP26 president Alok Sharma apologised for this last-minute change. His apology goes to the heart of the goals of COP26 in Glasgow: the hope it would deliver outcomes matching the urgent “code red” action needed to achieve the Paris Agreement target.
