Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ultimate guide to why the COP26 summit ended in failure and disappointment (despite a few bright spots)

By Robert Hales, Director Centre for Sustainable Enterprise, Griffith University
Brendan Mackey, Director of the Griffith Climate Change Response Program, Griffith University
Share this article
After two hard-fought weeks of negotiations, the Glasgow climate change summit is, at last, over. All 197 participating countries adopted the so-called Glasgow Climate Pact, despite an 11th hour intervention by India in which the final agreement was watered down from “phasing out” coal to “phasing down”.

In an emotional final speech, COP26 president Alok Sharma apologised for this last-minute change. His apology goes to the heart of the goals of COP26 in Glasgow: the hope it would deliver outcomes matching the urgent “code red” action needed to achieve the Paris Agreement target.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How to function in an increasingly polarized society
~ Belize shows how local engagement is key in repatriating cultural artifacts from abroad
~ Québec tried to keep schools open during the pandemic. Here’s what high school students experienced
~ More tragedy in Afghanistan is just beginning after the U.S. withdrawal
~ AU: Uphold African Human Rights Standards
~ Citizens of fragile states can fund public services directly – it's working in Somalia
~ The number that matters in the COVID pandemic is a relative one: vaccine inequity
~ First Israeli-Arab military maneuvers
~ Ethiopian Statement on the US Government Sanctions Imposed on the Eritrean Government
~ China is world's largest naval power
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter