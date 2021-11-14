Québec tried to keep schools open during the pandemic. Here’s what high school students experienced
By Sylvie Barma, Full Professor, Department of Teaching and Learning Studies, Université Laval
Nathalie Ste-Marie, Assistant researcher, Le Centre de recherche et d'intervention sur la réussite scolaire and Le Centre de recherche sur l'adaptation des jeunes et des familles à risque, Université Laval
Rollande Deslandes, Emeritus professor, Department of Education, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR)
Ever since schools closed in March 2020, COVID-19 brought a new reality into our lives. For adolescents, daily routines were transformed as schools closed, and students faced drastic changes in the way they learned.
As Canadian provinces hope to put the the fourth wave of the pandemic behind them, the strain of following pandemic control measures is still a reality.
Research has shown that at…
- Sunday, November 14, 2021