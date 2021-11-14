Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Québec tried to keep schools open during the pandemic. Here’s what high school students experienced

By Sylvie Barma, Full Professor, Department of Teaching and Learning Studies, Université Laval
Nathalie Ste-Marie, Assistant researcher, Le Centre de recherche et d'intervention sur la réussite scolaire and Le Centre de recherche sur l'adaptation des jeunes et des familles à risque, Université Laval
Rollande Deslandes, Emeritus professor, Department of Education, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR)
Share this article
Ever since schools closed in March 2020, COVID-19 brought a new reality into our lives. For adolescents, daily routines were transformed as schools closed, and students faced drastic changes in the way they learned.

As Canadian provinces hope to put the the fourth wave of the pandemic behind them, the strain of following pandemic control measures is still a reality.

Research has shown that at…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The ultimate guide to why the COP26 summit ended in failure and disappointment (despite a few bright spots)
~ How to function in an increasingly polarized society
~ Belize shows how local engagement is key in repatriating cultural artifacts from abroad
~ More tragedy in Afghanistan is just beginning after the U.S. withdrawal
~ AU: Uphold African Human Rights Standards
~ Citizens of fragile states can fund public services directly – it's working in Somalia
~ The number that matters in the COVID pandemic is a relative one: vaccine inequity
~ First Israeli-Arab military maneuvers
~ Ethiopian Statement on the US Government Sanctions Imposed on the Eritrean Government
~ China is world's largest naval power
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter