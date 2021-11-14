Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

AU: Uphold African Human Rights Standards

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The African Union logo outside the AU headquarters building in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.  © 2021 REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri (Dakar) – African Union member states should urgently tackle the deepening human rights and democratic crises affecting the continent, including in Ethiopia, at the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) session beginning November 15, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. They should also pledge their support for the Commission. The Commission’s 69th ordinary session, the last for this year, comes at a critical time. The Covid-19 pandemic…


