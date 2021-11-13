Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COP26: experts react to the UN climate summit and Glasgow Pact

By Christina E. Hoicka, Associate Professor of Geography and Civil Engineering, University of Victoria
Daniel Sperling, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Founding Director, Institute of Transportation Studies, University of California, Davis
Ian Lowe, Emeritus Professor, School of Science, Griffith University
Kate Dooley, Research Fellow, Climate & Energy College, The University of Melbourne
Kyla Tienhaara, Canada Research Chair in Economy and Environment, Queen's University, Ontario
Mark Maslin, Professor of Earth System Science, UCL
Piers Forster, Professor of Physical Climate Change; Director of the Priestley International Centre for Climate, University of Leeds
Ran Boydell, Associate Professor in Sustainable Development, Heriot-Watt University
Simon Lewis, Professor of Global Change Science at University of Leeds and, UCL
We asked experts from around the world for their reaction to the outcomes of this year’s UN climate summit, COP26, including the Glasgow Climate Pact agreed by all 197 countries attending the talks. Here’s what they had to say about the deals that were made. (This page will be updated as reactions come in.)

Deals and targets


A starting point for future action.

The Glasgow Climate Pact is not perfect, but still strengthens the Paris agreement in several ways. Acknowledging that there is no safe limit for global warming, the Pact resolves…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


