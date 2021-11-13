Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The US Treasury sanctions Eritrea

Share this article
Treasury Sanctions Four Entities and Two Individuals in Connection with the Crisis in Ethiopia Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated four entities and two individuals pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14046 in response to the growing humanitarian and human rights crisis and expanding military conflict in Ethiopia. Today's action targets Eritrean actors that have contributed to the crisis and conflict, which have undermined the (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ 8 prominent figures join Angel Gurría, Shoshana Zuboff to create the International Observatory on Information and Democracy
~ Antigua and Barbuda says polluters ‘must pay,’ as climate change remains existential threat to Small Island Developing States
~ Madrid turning its back on F-35
~ Washington clarifies its stance on Syria
~ Steve Bannon indicted over Jan. 6 panel snub, pushing key question over presidential power to the courts
~ Fewer diabetes patients are picking up their insulin prescriptions – another way the pandemic has delayed health care for many
~ The ‘great resignation’ is a trend that began before the pandemic – and bosses need to get used to it
~ In India, Speaking Out on Abuses Carries a High Price
~ JTI receives support at the Paris Peace Forum
~ A literary landscape in flux: Fiston Mwanza Mujila's take on Congolese and diasporic literature
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter