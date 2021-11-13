Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopian Statement on the US Government Sanctions Imposed on the Eritrean Government

Share this article
The Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia denounces the announcement of the United States on November 12, 2021, to impose sanctions on the State of Eritrea. We believe the US has failed to consider important facts: 1. The Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) fired rockets at a sovereign country, Eritrea, following its unprovoked attack on the Northern Command of Ethiopia's National Defense Forces on November 3, 2020. 2. It is the sovereign right of the Eritrean (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ 8 prominent figures join Angel Gurría, Shoshana Zuboff to create the International Observatory on Information and Democracy
~ Antigua and Barbuda says polluters ‘must pay,’ as climate change remains existential threat to Small Island Developing States
~ Madrid turning its back on F-35
~ The US Treasury sanctions Eritrea
~ Washington clarifies its stance on Syria
~ Steve Bannon indicted over Jan. 6 panel snub, pushing key question over presidential power to the courts
~ Fewer diabetes patients are picking up their insulin prescriptions – another way the pandemic has delayed health care for many
~ The ‘great resignation’ is a trend that began before the pandemic – and bosses need to get used to it
~ In India, Speaking Out on Abuses Carries a High Price
~ JTI receives support at the Paris Peace Forum
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter