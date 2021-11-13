Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

8 prominent figures join Angel Gurría, Shoshana Zuboff to create the International Observatory on Information and Democracy

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsOn the occasion of the Paris Peace Forum, the Forum on Information and Democracy is unveiling the first names of the “prefiguration group” that will pave the way for the International Observatory on Information and Democracy, including Maria Ressa, 2021 Nobel Peace prize laureate.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Antigua and Barbuda says polluters ‘must pay,’ as climate change remains existential threat to Small Island Developing States
~ Madrid turning its back on F-35
~ The US Treasury sanctions Eritrea
~ Washington clarifies its stance on Syria
~ Steve Bannon indicted over Jan. 6 panel snub, pushing key question over presidential power to the courts
~ Fewer diabetes patients are picking up their insulin prescriptions – another way the pandemic has delayed health care for many
~ The ‘great resignation’ is a trend that began before the pandemic – and bosses need to get used to it
~ In India, Speaking Out on Abuses Carries a High Price
~ JTI receives support at the Paris Peace Forum
~ A literary landscape in flux: Fiston Mwanza Mujila's take on Congolese and diasporic literature
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter