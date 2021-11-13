Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China is world's largest naval power

According to the Pentagon, China is now the world's leading military naval power. Chinese military shipyards produce a bewildering amount of submarines. China already boasts 12 nuclear-powered and 46 diesel-powered submarines, which are gradually being geared up with Russian anti-ship missiles. This rise in power escapes the rules of conventional geopolitics which portray the Anglo-Saxons as the Maritime Empire, while the Russians and Chinese are credited with controling (...)


Voltaire Network


