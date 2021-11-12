Tolerance.ca
Steve Bannon indicted over Jan. 6 panel snub, pushing key question over presidential power to the courts

By Jennifer Selin, Kinder Institute Assistant Professor of Constitutional Democracy, University of Missouri-Columbia
Donald Trump asked former aides not to testify before a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The Department of Justice has now charged one over that refusal.


