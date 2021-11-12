Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fewer diabetes patients are picking up their insulin prescriptions – another way the pandemic has delayed health care for many

By Ismaeel Yunusa, Assistant Professor of Clinical Pharmacy and Outcomes Sciences, University of South Carolina
World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14 marks an increase in diabetes deaths and new diagnoses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hinder care for chronic conditions.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


