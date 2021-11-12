Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In India, Speaking Out on Abuses Carries a High Price

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A student wearing a face mask stands next to a display of placards at a women-led protest against a new citizenship law in Bangalore, India, March 8, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi This week, police in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region arrested an activist and politician, Talib Hussain, for publicly questioning the security forces’ killing of a Kashmiri man in October. Instead of investigating Hussain’s allegations, the authorities accused him of “promoting enmity between different groups” and “spreading rumours or fake news.” Hussian’s arrest highlights the Bharatiya…


© Human Rights Watch -


