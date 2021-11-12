Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

JTI receives support at the Paris Peace Forum

By paulinea
NewsParis, November, 12, 2021 - The Journalism Trust Initiative (JTI) was featured today on a high-level panel at the Paris Peace Forum. Participants, including the European Commission’s Vice-President Vera Jourova, emphasized the importance of the Initiative to reward reliable journalism and to support a healthier information ecosystem at large. “As disinformation is spreading online, we should offer people better tools to help them understand which sources they can trust,” Vera Jourova said.


