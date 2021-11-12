Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Lukashenko threatens to turn off the gas to western Europe as migrant crisis deepens

By Jennifer Mathers, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, Aberystwyth University
Threats from the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, to interrupt the flow of Russian gas to Europe are the clearest indications yet that he has no plans to back down from the rapidly escalating confrontation between Belarus and the EU over the presence of growing numbers of asylum seekers on the border with Poland.

Global energy prices are at record…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


