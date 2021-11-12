How China's ‘leftover women’ are using their financial power to fight the stigma of being single
By Chih-Ling Liu, Lecturer in Marketing, Lancaster University
Robert Kozinets, Jayne and Hans Hufschmid Chair in Strategic Public Relations and Business Communication, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism
In China, if you are female, educated and unmarried by the age of 27, people might use a particular term – “Sheng-nu” – to describe your social status. It translates simply as “leftover women”.
The label was deliberately invented to curb the rising number of single women in a traditional society which sometimes views not marrying as a moral transgression. Some even consider it a threat…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, November 12, 2021