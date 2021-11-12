Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine War Crimes Arrest a Step Toward Justice

By Human Rights Watch
On November 9 Ukrainian authorities arrested Denis Kulikovsky, a senior-level member of the Russia-backed armed group “DNR”. Between 2015 and 2018, Kulikovsky oversaw the “Izoliatsiia” detention center in Donetsk, where rights groups like Human Rights Watch and others have documented torture and prolonged incommunicado detention. Following his arrest, Mariupol district court remanded Kulikovsky, known by his nom-de-guerre “Palych”, to custody for two months on multiple charges including violation of the laws and customs of war, under a generic and rarely used article 438 of the Criminal code.  …


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


