Human Rights Observatory

Washington clarifies its stance on Syria

The United States has made clear its position vis-à-vis Syria: it will henceforth allow Arab countries to have dealings with Damascus for the benefit of the people, but normalizing relations with President Bashar al-Assad is still a no-no. This attitude reflects the one advocated by Brett McGurk - current National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa - in the May edition of Foreign Affairs . It also echoes to President Joe Biden's concession to his Russian (...)


