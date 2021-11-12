Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How 2 Jewish soldiers' court-martials put a spotlight on antisemitism and racism

By Jeannette Gabriel, Director, Schwalb Center for Israel and Jewish Studies, University of Nebraska Omaha
Alton Levy may not be a household name today, but his court-martial put a spotlight on unequal treatment in the military.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


