Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nurses don't want to be hailed as 'heroes' during a pandemic – they want more resources and support

By Jessica Rainbow, Assistant Professor of Nursing, University of Arizona
Chloé Littzen, Assistant Professor of Nursing, University of Portland
Claire Bethel, Adjunct Instructor of Nursing, University of Arizona
Nurses stepped up to the challenge of caring for patients during the pandemic, and over 1,150 of us have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. As cases and deaths surge, nurses continue working in a broken system with minimal support and resources to care for critically sick patients, many of whom will still die.

We


