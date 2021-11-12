Tolerance.ca
Nigerians with diabetes will have poor outcomes unless the healthcare system changes

By William Balogun, Senior Lecturer and Consultant Endocrinologist, University of Ibadan
Diabetes mellitus, an ancient disease, has now become a global burden. The United Nations in 2006 recognised diabetes as a disease that poses severe risks to families and development goals. In 2019, about 463 million adults were living with diabetes and this is projected to rise to 700 million by 2045. The highest proportion of this increase will be in low- and middle-income countries, including Nigeria.

Read complete article

© The Conversation -


