Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian Authorities Move to Shut Down a Human Rights Giant

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image On the night before the infamous “foreign agents” law came into force back in 2012, unknown individuals sprayed graffiti reading, “Foreign Agent! ♥ USA” on the buildings hosting the offices of three prominent NGOs in Moscow, including Memorial.  © 2012 Yulia Klimova/Memorial Russian authorities have moved to shut down Memorial, one of Russia’s oldest and most prominent rights organization, an outrageous assault on the jugular of Russia’s civil society. Memorial, which defends human rights, works to commemorate victims of Soviet repression, and provides a platform…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Pfizer's pill is the latest COVID treatment to show promise. Here are some more
~ High Court decision on $125 million fine for Volkswagen is a warning to all greenwashers
~ A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse
~ Here's how the government's modellers concluded net-zero would leave us better off
~ Stuck in Limbo Between Poland and Belarus
~ More voices call for the release of Zhang Zhan, a citizen journalist who could die in a mainland Chinese prison
~ Thailand: Cambodian Refugees Forcibly Returned
~ Only one-third of Americans link war on terrorism to 9/11
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Scott Morrison seeking to reconnect with voters
~ COP26 leaves too many loopholes for the fossil fuel industry. Here are 5 of them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter