Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pfizer's pill is the latest COVID treatment to show promise. Here are some more

By Nial Wheate, Associate Professor of the Sydney Pharmacy School, University of Sydney
Elise Schubert, Pharmacist and PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
Share this article
Paxlovid is one potential COVID drug for use at home. The idea is these can potentially be prescribed at the first sign of infection to prevent serious illness and death.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ High Court decision on $125 million fine for Volkswagen is a warning to all greenwashers
~ A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse
~ Here's how the government's modellers concluded net-zero would leave us better off
~ Stuck in Limbo Between Poland and Belarus
~ More voices call for the release of Zhang Zhan, a citizen journalist who could die in a mainland Chinese prison
~ Thailand: Cambodian Refugees Forcibly Returned
~ Only one-third of Americans link war on terrorism to 9/11
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Scott Morrison seeking to reconnect with voters
~ COP26 leaves too many loopholes for the fossil fuel industry. Here are 5 of them
~ Mountain biking gives this Tasmanian town a sustainable future. Logging does not
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter