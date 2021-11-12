Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

High Court decision on $125 million fine for Volkswagen is a warning to all greenwashers

By Michael Adams, Professor of Corporate Law & Head UNE Law School, University of New England
The High Court of Australia has today refused to hear Volkswagen’s appeal against the record A$125 million fine imposed on it for deliberately deceiving regulators and customers about the environmental performance of its cars.

The $125 million fine is the largest penalty ever imposed on a company in Australia for misleading consumers. It relates to the so-called “dieselgate” scandal, by which the German car company used secret software to beat emissions standards and tests in multiple countries.

This is a significant win for the Australian…


© The Conversation -


