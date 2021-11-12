Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Scott Morrison seeking to reconnect with voters

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

They canvass Scott Morrison’s early start to campaigning for next year’s election, as the government lags behind in the polls. The PM has been out and about in NSW and Victoria for photo opportunities and to spruik his climate plan.

But his release of the government’s electric vehicles policy ran into immediate trouble when Morrison was confronted with his exaggerated attack on Labor’s policy in 2019.

And…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ More voices call for the release of Zhang Zhan, a citizen journalist who could die in a mainland Chinese prison
~ Thailand: Cambodian Refugees Forcibly Returned
~ Only one-third of Americans link war on terrorism to 9/11
~ COP26 leaves too many loopholes for the fossil fuel industry. Here are 5 of them
~ Mountain biking gives this Tasmanian town a sustainable future. Logging does not
~ What is the Australian merchant navy flag, the red ensign? And why do anti-government groups use it?
~ The fault in our stars: Aaron Rodgers reminds us why celebrity shouldn't trump science
~ Xi Jinping puts his stamp on Communist Party history, but is his support as strong as his predecessors?
~ New Zealand's legal aid crisis is eroding the right to justice – that's unacceptable in a fair society
~ COP26: New Zealand depends on robust new rules for global carbon trading to meets its climate pledge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter