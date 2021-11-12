Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More voices call for the release of Zhang Zhan, a citizen journalist who could die in a mainland Chinese prison

By Oiwan Lam
Share this article
For months, international human rights groups have been urging China to release the jailed citizen journalist Zhang Zhan. The US government recently joined the cause as Zhang’s health is deteriorating.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Thailand: Cambodian Refugees Forcibly Returned
~ Only one-third of Americans link war on terrorism to 9/11
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Scott Morrison seeking to reconnect with voters
~ COP26 leaves too many loopholes for the fossil fuel industry. Here are 5 of them
~ Mountain biking gives this Tasmanian town a sustainable future. Logging does not
~ What is the Australian merchant navy flag, the red ensign? And why do anti-government groups use it?
~ The fault in our stars: Aaron Rodgers reminds us why celebrity shouldn't trump science
~ Xi Jinping puts his stamp on Communist Party history, but is his support as strong as his predecessors?
~ New Zealand's legal aid crisis is eroding the right to justice – that's unacceptable in a fair society
~ COP26: New Zealand depends on robust new rules for global carbon trading to meets its climate pledge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter