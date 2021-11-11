Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP26: New Zealand depends on robust new rules for global carbon trading to meets its climate pledge

By Nathan Cooper, Associate Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Kemi Hughes, Doctoral Researcher in Climate Change Governance, University of Waikato
Share this article
Uncertainty about carbon market rules will be problematic for New Zealand, given its reliance on overseas carbon trading to meet its new climate pledge.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hong Kong: Harsh Sentence for Shouting Slogans
~ Corruption: how the UK compares to other countries
~ A new era of planetary exploration: what we discovered on the far side of the Moon
~ Claims of COP26's success have been unpicked – but political journalists have repeated the spin
~ Friday essay: beautiful, available and empty – how landscape photographers reinvented the colonial project in Australia
~ We studied suicide notes to learn about the language of despair – and we're training AI chatbots to do the same
~ How much time should you spend studying? Our 'Goldilocks Day' tool helps find the best balance of good grades and well-being
~ Gut bacteria don't cause autism. Autistic kids' microbiome differences are due to picky eating
~ Vital Signs: Marketing is getting in the way of markets that could get us to net-zero
~ 'The Australian way': how Morrison trashed brand Australia at COP26
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter