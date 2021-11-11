Claims of COP26's success have been unpicked – but political journalists have repeated the spin
By Richard Black, Honorary Research Fellow, Grantham Institute, Imperial College London
Piers Forster, Professor of Physical Climate Change; Director of the Priestley International Centre for Climate, University of Leeds
If there is one thing that everyone needs from a UN climate summit, it is clarity. Deciphering the mass of decisions, deals, pacts, coalitions and pledges matters greatly if scientists, campaigners, policymakers and the public are to understand how the summit has advanced the goal of halting climate change and where it has fallen short.
For months now, political journalists in the UK have played up the notion that summit success is intimately tied to the personage and polemic power of Boris Johnson. Created…
- Thursday, November 11, 2021