We studied suicide notes to learn about the language of despair – and we're training AI chatbots to do the same
By David Ireland, Senior Research Scientist at the Australian E-Health Research Centre., CSIRO
Dana Kai Bradford, Principal Research Scientist, Australian eHealth Research Centre, CSIRO
Individuals who experience suicidal thoughts can show signs of this in the language they use. We analysed more than 100 suicide notes to find these language patterns.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 11, 2021