Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tool use and language skills are linked in the brain – and practising one improves the other

By Claudio Brozzoli, Researcher at INSERM U1028 Centre de Recherche en Neuroscience de Lyon - Impact team, Karolinska Institutet
Simon Thibault, Postdoctoral Researcher, Lyon Neuroscience Research Center, Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1
Share this article
We used brain imaging techniques to show these two activities engage the same region of the brain. Then we wanted to find out more.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Corruption: how the UK compares to other countries
~ A new era of planetary exploration: what we discovered on the far side of the Moon
~ Claims of COP26's success have been unpicked – but political journalists have repeated the spin
~ Friday essay: beautiful, available and empty – how landscape photographers reinvented the colonial project in Australia
~ We studied suicide notes to learn about the language of despair – and we're training AI chatbots to do the same
~ How much time should you spend studying? Our 'Goldilocks Day' tool helps find the best balance of good grades and well-being
~ Gut bacteria don't cause autism. Autistic kids' microbiome differences are due to picky eating
~ Vital Signs: Marketing is getting in the way of markets that could get us to net-zero
~ 'The Australian way': how Morrison trashed brand Australia at COP26
~ 'Try harder. Try harder': Today, COP26 negotiators will fight to save life on Earth. The next decade will reveal if they succeeded
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter