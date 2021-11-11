Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Only one-third of Americans link war on terrorism to 9/11

As a project is being pushed to build a memorial in Washington to the soldiers who died in the “Global War on Terrorism”, an Ipsos poll reveals that only a third of Americans are aware that this war is their country's response to the attacks of September 11, 2001 [1].


