Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vulnerable lizard species gets hot and bothered in rising temperatures

By Juan Scheun, Postdoctoral fellow, University of South Africa
Andre Ganswindt, Professor and Director of the Mammal Research Institute, University of Pretoria, University of Pretoria
Trevor McIntyre, Associate Professor in Zoology, University of South Africa
Reptiles probably don’t spring to mind when you think of species likely to be affected by rising global temperatures. After all, since they’re often found in hot environments, they’re able to withstand high temperatures and can reduce water loss through their skin.

Despite the ability to withstand high temperatures within their environment, reptiles depend on access to specific thermal environments to optimise various bodily functions. These include metabolism – converting food to energy – and reproduction. That means significant increases in temperature of the kind being


© The Conversation -


