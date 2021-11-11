Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Men without university degrees have suffered the biggest hit to employment since COVID

By Jeevun Sandher, PhD Candidate - Department of Political Economy, King's College London
Share this article
Stay at home. That was the stark rule imposed in countries around the world when the dangers of COVID-19 became fully understood. Only “key workers” whose physical presence at the workplace was deemed crucial were supposed to go to work.

The effect on working habits was dramatic. Sectors such as hospitality and retail suffered badly, and many jobs were put at risk. Overall, though, the worst impact of the pandemic on employment in the UK has been suffered…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Vulnerable lizard species gets hot and bothered in rising temperatures
~ Curious Kids: Why does cold air go down and hot air go up?
~ Here's how to convince CEOs to support government climate action at the expense of their own profits
~ South Africa's apartheid regime manipulated borders. Today, the effects linger
~ Care homes: why mandatory vaccination could make staff shortages worse
~ How cognitive biases and adverse events influence vaccine decisions (maybe even your own)
~ It's not stress that's killing us, it's hate: Maybe mindfulness can help
~ Canadians want home care, not long-term care facilities, after COVID-19
~ As the world moves away from fossil fuels, Canada's energy security may be at risk
~ Embodied carbon: why truly net zero buildings could still be decades away
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter