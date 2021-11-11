Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's not stress that's killing us, it's hate: Maybe mindfulness can help

By Igor Grossmann, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of Waterloo
Ellen Choi, Assistant Professor, HR Management & Organizational Behaviour, Ryerson University
Mindfulness might not be an easy answer to the divisiveness that surrounds us, but an accurate understanding that includes the practice of acceptance may help encourage sincerity and understanding.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


