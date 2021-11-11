Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why wearing a poppy and taking a knee in football should not be dismissed as 'gesture politics'

By Daniel Fitzpatrick, Lecturer in Politics, Aston University
Share this article
At the London Stadium on Sunday, November 7, the players of West Ham United and Liverpool football clubs gathered around the centre circle, arms interlinked. Falling poppies filled the big screen as former England team captain Trevor Brooking read John McCrae’s poem, In Flanders Field, and a trumpeter played The Last Post. Such remembrance ceremonies have become a familiar feature of the football calendar in November.

Since June 2020, a more recently adopted…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Vulnerable lizard species gets hot and bothered in rising temperatures
~ Curious Kids: Why does cold air go down and hot air go up?
~ Here's how to convince CEOs to support government climate action at the expense of their own profits
~ South Africa's apartheid regime manipulated borders. Today, the effects linger
~ Men without university degrees have suffered the biggest hit to employment since COVID
~ Care homes: why mandatory vaccination could make staff shortages worse
~ How cognitive biases and adverse events influence vaccine decisions (maybe even your own)
~ It's not stress that's killing us, it's hate: Maybe mindfulness can help
~ Canadians want home care, not long-term care facilities, after COVID-19
~ As the world moves away from fossil fuels, Canada's energy security may be at risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter