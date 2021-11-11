Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: whether or not Putin is behind the border crisis, it plays into Kremlin hands

By Liana Semchuk, PhD Candidate in Politics, University of Oxford
Share this article
The migrant crisis on Belarus’s western border has escalated rapidly in recent days, forcing Poland and Lithuania to declare a state of emergency and close the borders with their neighbour. With 15,000 Polish border security personnel on one side of the barbed wire fence and an estimated 4,000 migrants desperately trying to get through into the west, there are fears the situation…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Vulnerable lizard species gets hot and bothered in rising temperatures
~ Curious Kids: Why does cold air go down and hot air go up?
~ Here's how to convince CEOs to support government climate action at the expense of their own profits
~ South Africa's apartheid regime manipulated borders. Today, the effects linger
~ Men without university degrees have suffered the biggest hit to employment since COVID
~ Care homes: why mandatory vaccination could make staff shortages worse
~ How cognitive biases and adverse events influence vaccine decisions (maybe even your own)
~ It's not stress that's killing us, it's hate: Maybe mindfulness can help
~ Canadians want home care, not long-term care facilities, after COVID-19
~ As the world moves away from fossil fuels, Canada's energy security may be at risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter