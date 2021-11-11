Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Scott Morrison has a bingle or two on the campaign trail

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
It seemed remarkable chutzpah that Scott Morrison, back from Glasgow where Australia remains a criticised laggard despite its embrace of a 2050 target, would hit the trail to campaign on climate policy.

Alternatively, as some suggest, perhaps the prime minister just wanted to tick that box early, before moving onto more congenial issues.

Either way, it didn’t turn out well.

His policy to promote electric cars, which contained minimal substance, backfired. And he wedged himself with a too-smart-by-half attempt to wedge Labor on carbon capture and storage.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Eric Zemmour: Jewish heritage is a useful tool for the French far right
~ FW de Klerk: the last apartheid president was driven by pragmatism, not idealism
~ Ten years to 1.5°C: how climate anxiety is affecting young people around the world – podcast
~ Il ne faut pas confondre les vaches et les voiture dans les débats sur le changement climatique
~ We have reusable cups, bags and bottles: so why are our buildings still single use?
~ Electric ecology: we're discovering how animals and plants use electricity in ingenious ways
~ A dive into young people's discontent through the Hong Kong indie band, My Little Airport
~ Greece: Life-Saving on Trial
~ Baby giant pterosaurs may have driven smaller species extinct, fossil discovery shows
~ US journalist Danny Fenster facing life imprisonment in Myanmar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter