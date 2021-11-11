Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: Life-Saving on Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sean Binder and Sarah Mardini, search-and-rescue volunteers who helped migrants and asylum seekers at sea, were detained and face trial in Greece on unfounded charges. © Private, 2018 (Athens) – Two humanitarian activists who provided life-saving aid to migrants and asylum seekers trying to reach Greece will face charges in a trial scheduled for November 18, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. The trial at the Mytilene Misdemeanor Court on the Greek island of Lesbos is related to humanitarian activities that are protected under international human rights law and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


