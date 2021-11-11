Baby giant pterosaurs may have driven smaller species extinct, fossil discovery shows
By Roy Smith, PhD candidate, School of the Environment, Geography and Geosciences, University of Portsmouth
David Martill, Professor of Palaeobiology, University of Portsmouth
Pterosaurs, the flying cousins of the dinosaurs, reached immense sizes in the late Cretaceous period (100-66 million years ago), some species with wingspans of perhaps more than ten metres.
Their ancestors during the earlier Triassic and Jurassic periods (252-145 million years ago) had far more modest wingspans, up to about two metres. But scientists haven’t found any fossils of these much smaller pterosaur species from the later period.
This absence of smaller forms has often been…
