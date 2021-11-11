Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US journalist Danny Fenster facing life imprisonment in Myanmar

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Danny Fenster, a US journalist who has been detained by Myanmar’s junta for the past 170 days and who is now facing two additional charges, including one – terrorism – that carries a possible life sentence. The editor of the Frontier Myanmar magazine, Danny Fenster was told yesterday that the Yangon prosecutor’s office is now also charging him with “sedition” under section 12


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ A dive into young people's discontent through the Hong Kong indie band, My Little Airport
~ Greece: Life-Saving on Trial
~ Baby giant pterosaurs may have driven smaller species extinct, fossil discovery shows
~ People who choose not to get vaccinated shouldn't have to pay for COVID care in hospital
~ The 'Ringo Starr' of birds is now endangered – here’s how we can still save our drum-playing palm cockatoos
~ Technology-enabled abuse: how 'safety by design' can reduce stalking and domestic violence
~ Indonesia's capital Jakarta is sinking. Here's how to stop this
~ Leaders Meet in Paris to Support Libya Elections
~ Afghanistan Facing Famine
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Chris Bowen says Labor's climate policy will be 'realistic and ambitious'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter