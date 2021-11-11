Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Leaders Meet in Paris to Support Libya Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People carry a Libyan flag at Martyr square during a march commemorating the anniversary of protests in Tripoli, Libya, February 25, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File French President Emmanuel Macron will host a high-level Libya conference on November 12, joined by leaders from some 20 states including United States Vice President Kamala Harris, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The meetings will center around Libya’s presidential elections, planned for December 24,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ People who choose not to get vaccinated shouldn't have to pay for COVID care in hospital
~ The 'Ringo Starr' of birds is now endangered – here’s how we can still save our drum-playing palm cockatoos
~ Technology-enabled abuse: how 'safety by design' can reduce stalking and domestic violence
~ Indonesia's capital Jakarta is sinking. Here's how to stop this
~ Afghanistan Facing Famine
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Chris Bowen says Labor's climate policy will be 'realistic and ambitious'
~ Market immunity? How public safety warnings have little impact on drug sales volumes or company share prices
~ Book review: Sean Kelly's The Game: A Portrait of Scott Morrison
~ Postnatal psychosis is rare, but symptoms can be brushed aside as 'normal' for a new mum
~ Studies suggest no causal link between young children's screen time and later symptoms of inattention and hyperactivity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter