Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan Facing Famine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghans attempting to withdraw money from a bank in Kabul, Afghanistan, where lost income and cash shortages are worsening severe food insecurity, September 21, 2021. © 2021 Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (New York) – Donor countries, the United Nations, and international financial institutions should urgently address Afghanistan’s collapsed economy and broken banking system to prevent widespread famine, Human Rights Watch said today. The UN World Food Program has issued multiple warnings of worsening food insecurity and the risk of large-scale deaths…


© Human Rights Watch -


