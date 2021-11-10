Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Human Rights Observatory

COP26: cities create over 70% of energy-related emissions. Here's what must change

By Anna Hurlimann, Associate Professor in Urban Planning, The University of Melbourne
Georgia Warren-Myers, Senior Lecturer in Property, The University of Melbourne
Judy Bush, Lecturer in Urban Planning, The University of Melbourne
We must take significant and rapid action now, to ensure cities play their part in limiting dangerous global warming and withstand the climate challenges ahead.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


