Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Big-business greenwash or a climate saviour? Carbon offsets raise tricky moral questions

By Christian Barry, Professor of Philosophy at the ANU, Australian National University
Garrett Cullity, Professor, Australian National University
Massive protests unfolded in Glasgow outside the United Nations climate summit last week, with some activists denouncing a proposal to expand the use of a controversial climate action measure to meet net-zero targets: carbon offsetting.

Offsetting refers…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


