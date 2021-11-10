Tolerance.ca
Consulting firms are the 'shadow public service' managing the response to COVID-19

By Chris Hurl, Assistant Professor, Dept of Sociology and Anthropology, Concordia University
Leah Barrett Werner, Research Assistant, Sociology and Anthropology, Concordia University
Since the beginning of the pandemic, governments in Canada have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on outside consulting firms like McKinsey, Deloitte and EY with almost no public oversight.


