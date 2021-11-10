Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How an online quiz became the best tool to convince 18- to 30-year-olds to get the COVID-19 vaccine

By Marion Cossin, Étudiante au doctorat et ingénieure de recherche en cirque au Centre de recherche d’innovation et de transfert en Art du Cirque (CRITAC), Université de Montréal
Alexia Ostrolenk, Candidate au PhD en Sciences Psychiatriques / Communicatrice Scientifique, Université de Montréal
A lot of false information is spread on social media, which means that using social media to provide reliable scientific data on COVID-19 is not an easy task. The danger is all the greater for young people, who get a lot of their information from social media.

People aged 18 to 29 are among the least vaccinated in Québec. As of Sept. 17, 72.9 per cent had received two doses, compared to 89 per cent of 50- to 59-year-olds and 73.8 per cent of 12- to 17-year-olds.…


