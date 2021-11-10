Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How metacognition — thinking about thinking — can improve the mental-health crisis

By Brendan Conway-Smith, PhD Candidate, Cognitive Science Contract Instructor, Carleton University
Share this article
Solving the cognition crisis requires we get smart about our own minds, and there’s never been a more vital time to do that.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why nitrates and nitrites in processed meats are harmful – but those in vegetables aren’t
~ Trade war looms over article 16: the Northern Ireland protocol safeguard, explained
~ Consulting firms are the 'shadow public service' managing the response to COVID-19
~ How an online quiz became the best tool to convince 18- to 30-year-olds to get the COVID-19 vaccine
~ We can't afford to just build greener. We must build less
~ Google loses appeal against €2.4 billion fine: tech giants might now have to re-think their entire business models
~ ​7 ways to get proactive about climate change instead of feeling helpless: Lessons from a leadership expert
~ Olympic Games are great for propagandists – how the lessons of Hitler's Olympics loom over Beijing 2022
~ Pakistani blogger murdered for exposing local drug trafficking
~ More parks and waterways in cities could prevent premature deaths, study finds
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter