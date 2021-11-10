Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI shop assistants: get ready for a world where you can't tell humans and chatbots apart

By Shweta Singh, Assistant Professor, Information Systems and Management, University of Warwick
Share this article
I regularly fly with KLM from Minneapolis to New Delhi, and always stop over in Amsterdam. I am frequently in Minneapolis for research and this is my route to go home to take a break from work. I have done the journey so many times that I know almost all the shops at Schiphol inside out. However, one time in summer 2019, the predictability was broken when I missed my connecting flight to New Delhi.

I was tired, hungry, sleepy, and the customer-service counter was closed. I had the choice to make the long walk to customer services at the next gate or use my iPhone, so I tried my phone.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ More parks and waterways in cities could prevent premature deaths, study finds
~ I interviewed Richard Ratcliffe about his hunger strike: here’s how it's affecting him
~ Veganism's hyper-masculine influencers may discourage men from giving up meat and dairy
~ 3 ways Congress could hold Facebook accountable for its actions
~ The federal poverty line struggles to capture the economic hardship that half of Americans face
~ How parents can foster 'positive creativity' in kids to make the world a better place
~ What the world can learn from the Buddhist concept loving-kindness
~ On Twitter, fossil fuel companies' climate misinformation is subtle – here's what I'm seeing during COP26
~ The chickenpox virus has a fascinating evolutionary history that continues to affect peoples' health today
~ Betty Crocker turns 100 – why generations of American women connected with a fictional character
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter