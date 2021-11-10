Tolerance.ca
Why are babies going hungry in a food-rich nation like Canada?

By Lesley Frank, Tier II Canada Research Chair in Food, Health, and Social Justice, Acadia University
Jean, a 24-year-old mother of two, said: “People don’t think there’s hungry kids out there [in Canada].” She would like us to know “there definitely is.”

More than 1.2 million children in Canada live in food-insecure households this includes babies of the families as well. In Nunavut, that number is higher than any other part of Canada. Many of the children in food insecure families go hungry: parents often need to cut the size of meals, or skips meals altogether.

