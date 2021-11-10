Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Promising COVID treatments could be growing under the sea – here's how to find them

By Abdalla Mohamedsalih, PhD Candidate in the School of Computing, Engineering and Physical Sciences, University of the West of Scotland
More than 18 months into the pandemic, we’re still hunting for effective antiviral treatments for COVID – medicines that target the coronavirus itself and stop it from developing in the body.

So far we have only a handful of options. Remdesivir has been authorised for use, but the latest research shows it doesn’t improve outcomes for COVID patients, and so the World Health Organization has recommended it not be used. A new alternative,…


© The Conversation -


