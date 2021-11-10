Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP26: Kenyan sports personalities call for decisive action to combat the climate crisis

By Richard Wanjohi
Share this article
In November, over 50 Olympians and Paralympians called on world leaders to deliver climate action during the COP26 in Glasgow in a video campaign titled ‘Dear Leaders of the World’


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ While defending its migrant workers' rights overseas, Indonesia has denied the rights of foreigners to work here
~ Meet the Pacific Islanders fighting for climate action at COP26
~ Access to healthcare will no longer be denied to Mozambicans because of their clothing
~ Explainer: what is the 'good faith' defence thwarted by the High Court in Zachary Rolfe's murder trial?
~ Sex on the beach might be fun for people – but it's bad for dunes and wildlife
~ Michelle Grattan and Peter Martin launch The Conversation's 10th anniversary book in Canberra
~ Iran: Population Law Violates Women’s Rights
~ EU: Artificial Intelligence Regulation Threatens Social Safety Net
~ Papua New Guinea: Address Abuses Raised at UN Review
~ COP26: Greening Finance?, by Thierry Meyssan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter