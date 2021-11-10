Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Explainer: what is the 'good faith' defence thwarted by the High Court in Zachary Rolfe's murder trial?

By Thalia Anthony, Professor of Law, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
The High Court has thwarted a potential defence for the NT constable accused of shooting and killing Kumunjayi Walker in 2019 – that he was acting in ‘good faith’ as an officer at the time.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Meet the Pacific Islanders fighting for climate action at COP26
~ Access to healthcare will no longer be denied to Mozambicans because of their clothing
~ COP26: Kenyan sports personalities call for decisive action to combat the climate crisis
~ Sex on the beach might be fun for people – but it's bad for dunes and wildlife
~ Michelle Grattan and Peter Martin launch The Conversation's 10th anniversary book in Canberra
~ Iran: Population Law Violates Women’s Rights
~ EU: Artificial Intelligence Regulation Threatens Social Safety Net
~ Papua New Guinea: Address Abuses Raised at UN Review
~ COP26: Greening Finance?, by Thierry Meyssan
~ ESG investing has a blind spot that puts the $35 trillion industry's sustainability promises in doubt: supply chains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter